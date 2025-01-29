Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.80.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

