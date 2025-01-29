Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS) Short Interest Up 166.7% in January

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Bridges Capital Tactical ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridges Capital Tactical ETF stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Bridges Capital Tactical ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BDGS opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92. Bridges Capital Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $33.04.

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Increases Dividend

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.5708 dividend. This is a boost from Bridges Capital Tactical ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (BDGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that allocates between passively managed US total market ETFs, large-cap US stocks, and cash or cash equivalents through a tactical strategy based on macroeconomic events, changing market breadth, and volatility.

