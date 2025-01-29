British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 67.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,105,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,675 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,183,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at $27,118,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3,153.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,927,000 after buying an additional 554,491 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in British American Tobacco by 129.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 385,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after buying an additional 218,000 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 1.1 %

BTI stock opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley cut British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

