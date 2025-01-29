British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Update

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 147.1% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

British Land Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. British Land has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $6.31.

British Land Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTLCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

