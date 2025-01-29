British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Update

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 147.1% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
British Land Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. British Land has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $6.31.
British Land Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $0.10.
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
