Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by TTP Investments Inc.

TTP Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 25,330 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 4.9% of TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in Broadcom by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 829.8% in the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 943.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,076.5% in the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO opened at $207.55 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.43 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The firm has a market cap of $972.85 billion, a PE ratio of 169.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.81.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.50%.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,308,000. The trade was a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $4,815,916.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,809,191.40. The trade was a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

