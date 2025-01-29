Brokerages Set CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX) Price Target at $31.80

Shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.80.
A number of brokerages have commented on CRGX. William Blair began coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.
Institutional Trading of CARGO Therapeutics
CARGO Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of CRGX stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. CARGO Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $628.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45.
CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.26. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CARGO Therapeutics will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.
CARGO Therapeutics Company Profile
CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.
See Also
