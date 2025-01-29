Brokerages Set Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target at C$15.81

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.81.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHP.UN. National Bankshares set a C$15.50 target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CHP.UN

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Trading Down 0.7 %

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Shares of TSE CHP.UN opened at C$12.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.67. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a twelve month low of C$12.42 and a twelve month high of C$15.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.02.

(Get Free Report

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust invests in, manages, and develops retail and commercial properties across Canada. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of shopping centers anchored by supermarkets and stand-alone supermarkets. The properties are mostly located in Ontario and Quebec, followed by Alberta, Nova Scotia, British Columbia, and New Brunswick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.