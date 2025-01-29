BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Plans Dividend of $0.05

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Monday, February 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS BSRTF opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $14.39.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.