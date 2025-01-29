BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Plans Dividend of $0.05

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Monday, February 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.7 %
OTCMKTS BSRTF opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $14.39.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
