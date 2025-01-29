BSW Wealth Partners Acquires 236 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 115,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $480.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $485.84.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 25.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.50.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

