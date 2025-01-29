BSW Wealth Partners Buys 3,454 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 117.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 53,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. HFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $284,000. Ted Buchan & Co bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $16,201,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 126.4% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 33,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.90.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

