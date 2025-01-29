BSW Wealth Partners Grows Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 115.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,279 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,725,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,676,000 after buying an additional 2,752,315 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,156,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,639,000 after acquiring an additional 304,437 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,862 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207,571 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847,239 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHF opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

