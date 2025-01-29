BSW Wealth Partners Has $8.68 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

BSW Wealth Partners cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,975 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. BSW Wealth Partners owned 0.11% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $8,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 93.5% during the third quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $130.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.85. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $133.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

