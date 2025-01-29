BSW Wealth Partners Lowers Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

BSW Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 423,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,657,000 after buying an additional 40,897 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $121.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $102.83 and a twelve month high of $123.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.