BSW Wealth Partners Purchases 1,361 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 27,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 418,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 18,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $654,091.20. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. The trade was a 3.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.9 %

BMY stock opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.08%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.