BSW Wealth Partners Raises Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 35,158 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 644,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 30,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average of $57.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

