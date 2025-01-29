BSW Wealth Partners Sells 3,334 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BSW Wealth Partners trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,734.8% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,070.4% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

