Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.33.

BG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Bunge Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered Bunge Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge Global

Bunge Global Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BG. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $77.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. Bunge Global has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $114.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.69.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

