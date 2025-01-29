Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.33.
BG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Bunge Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered Bunge Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.
Shares of NYSE BG opened at $77.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. Bunge Global has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $114.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.69.
Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.
