BWM Planning LLC Sells 792 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

BWM Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. BWM Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Verus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,115,000. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,012,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,707,000 after acquiring an additional 72,861 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, David Kennon Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 52,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BND opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.39. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.2334 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

