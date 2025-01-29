Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Up 147.5% in January

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,100 shares, an increase of 147.5% from the December 31st total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ CHY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. 79,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,504. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $12.59.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

