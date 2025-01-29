Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1454 per share on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Canadian Banc Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Canadian Banc stock opened at C$12.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$362.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.22. Canadian Banc has a 52-week low of C$10.22 and a 52-week high of C$12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.
Canadian Banc Company Profile
