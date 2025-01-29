Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1454 per share on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Canadian Banc Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Canadian Banc stock opened at C$12.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$362.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.22. Canadian Banc has a 52-week low of C$10.22 and a 52-week high of C$12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Canadian Banc Company Profile

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

