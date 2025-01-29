Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2025

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the December 31st total of 178,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,229,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cansortium Trading Down 3.9 %

OTCMKTS CNTMF traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. 246,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,679. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. Cansortium has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.29.

About Cansortium

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

