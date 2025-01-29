Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the December 31st total of 178,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,229,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cansortium Trading Down 3.9 %
OTCMKTS CNTMF traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. 246,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,679. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. Cansortium has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.29.
About Cansortium
