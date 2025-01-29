Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $180.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $190.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.44% from the company’s previous close.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Melius Research raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.75.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Expedia Group stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.11. 84,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Expedia Group has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $192.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.53. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The online travel company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.42 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 7.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total transaction of $1,851,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,505 shares in the company, valued at $31,198,700.75. This trade represents a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $1,273,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,922.13. The trade was a 38.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,951 shares of company stock worth $5,045,310. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 4,323,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $639,994,000 after buying an additional 1,431,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,710 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $481,170,000 after acquiring an additional 596,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,927 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $472,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $250,078,000 after purchasing an additional 144,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $233,349,000 after purchasing an additional 498,934 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.