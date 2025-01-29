Capital Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Capital Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,064,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,912 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.3% of Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Capital Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

