Capital Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Capital Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000. Capital Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $822,000. Davis Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 460,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after buying an additional 31,988 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 47,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $453,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BSCW opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $21.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.0812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

