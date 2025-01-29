Capital Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Capital Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,706,000 after buying an additional 212,112 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $4,220,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 904.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 40,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 36,780 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

NYSE DHI opened at $143.98 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.02 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

