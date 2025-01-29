Capital Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Capital Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 32.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,303.38. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,872.60. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF stock opened at $58.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $64.83.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.