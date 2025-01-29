Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Short Interest Update

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,600 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the December 31st total of 329,400 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 136,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

CARA traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.51. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 94,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Cara Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company’s lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

