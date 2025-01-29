Cardinal Health (CAH) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Cardinal Health to post earnings of $1.74 per share and revenue of $53.90 billion for the quarter. Cardinal Health has set its FY25 guidance at $7.75-7.90 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-7.900 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 56.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cardinal Health to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $127.59 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $131.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.66. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAH. TD Cowen raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cardinal Health

About Cardinal Health

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.