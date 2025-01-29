CareCloud, Inc. (CCLDO) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on February 18th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.
CareCloud Stock Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ:CCLDO traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,245. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $22.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34.
CareCloud Company Profile
