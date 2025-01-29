CareCloud, Inc. (CCLDO) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on February 18th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

CareCloud Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CCLDO traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,245. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $22.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.