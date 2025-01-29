CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Declares $0.23 Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

CareCloud has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.0% per year over the last three years.

CCLDP opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59.

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

