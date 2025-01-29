Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX) Short Interest Update

Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,600 shares, a growth of 688.2% from the December 31st total of 105,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Carmell Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of Carmell stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. 108,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,768,174. Carmell has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53.

Get Carmell alerts:

About Carmell

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products.

Receive News & Ratings for Carmell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carmell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.