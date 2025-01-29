Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX) Short Interest Update

Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,600 shares, a growth of 688.2% from the December 31st total of 105,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Carmell Trading Up 8.0 %
Shares of Carmell stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. 108,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,768,174. Carmell has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53.
About Carmell
