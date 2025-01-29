Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading Up 11.1% – Should You Buy?

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 596,163 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 167,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Cartier Resources Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$33.42 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08.

Cartier Resources Company Profile

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

