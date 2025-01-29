Casper Price Hits $0.0136 on Top Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 29th. Casper has a market cap of $174.47 million and approximately $7.48 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Casper has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 13,254,553,344 coins and its circulating supply is 12,802,288,480 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 13,253,696,188 with 12,801,460,571 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01416171 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $7,661,346.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

