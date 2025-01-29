Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04, Zacks reports. Celestica had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Celestica updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.750-4.750 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.060-1.160 EPS.

Celestica Trading Up 6.3 %

CLS traded up $5.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.46. 7,497,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,045,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.25. Celestica has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $131.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays began coverage on Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celestica news, Director Michael Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $2,468,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,784 shares in the company, valued at $176,134.32. The trade was a 93.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

