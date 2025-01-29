Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th.
Shares of CVE stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83.
Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 35.17%.
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.
