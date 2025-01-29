Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $92.00, but opened at $83.50. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $81.45, with a volume of 477,117 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Centrus Energy from $88.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Centrus Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 138.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

