CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.34 and traded as high as $32.69. CEVA shares last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 356,031 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CEVA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CEVA from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on CEVA from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on CEVA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $770.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 125.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in CEVA by 338.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in CEVA during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in CEVA during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in CEVA by 56.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

