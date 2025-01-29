C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. C&F Financial had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 8.58%.

C&F Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFFI opened at $74.10 on Wednesday. C&F Financial has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $80.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $239.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.38.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

C&F Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded C&F Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on C&F Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John A. Seaman III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $185,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,780.70. This trade represents a 35.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,130. This trade represents a 4.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,493 shares of company stock valued at $627,075. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About C&F Financial

(Get Free Report)

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.