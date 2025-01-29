C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. C&F Financial had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 8.58%.
C&F Financial Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CFFI opened at $74.10 on Wednesday. C&F Financial has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $80.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $239.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.38.
C&F Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.10%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP John A. Seaman III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $185,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,780.70. This trade represents a 35.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,130. This trade represents a 4.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,493 shares of company stock valued at $627,075. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
About C&F Financial
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
