CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as low as C$0.15. CGX Energy shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 20,350 shares trading hands.
CGX Energy Stock Down 3.2 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.25.
CGX Energy Company Profile
CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in a petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements on Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana. The company also constructs and develops the Berbice Deep Water Port project in Guyana.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CGX Energy
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for CGX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.