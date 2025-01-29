Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance
Shares of CSH.UN stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 37,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,758. The firm has a market cap of C$4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -94.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of C$11.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.08.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.
