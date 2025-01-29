Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Price Performance
Shares of Check-Cap stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. Check-Cap has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.45.
About Check-Cap
