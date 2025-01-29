China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.96 and last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 1670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.
China CITIC Bank Stock Up 31.6 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.06.
China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter.
China CITIC Bank Cuts Dividend
About China CITIC Bank
China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in segments, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Market business. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.
