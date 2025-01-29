China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Short Interest Down 42.0% in January

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the December 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAOVY opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $11.87.

About China Overseas Land & Investment

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

