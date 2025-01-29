China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Short Interest Down 42.0% in January

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the December 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CAOVY opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $11.87.
