Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,600 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up approximately 16.9% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Chubb worth $58,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.39.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $271.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $302.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

