Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Cimpress had a net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. Cimpress updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Cimpress Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CMPR traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.23. The company had a trading volume of 153,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,745. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $104.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMPR. StockNews.com raised shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cimpress from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

