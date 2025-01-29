Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,782,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $787,076,000 after buying an additional 1,218,919 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 777,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,845,000 after buying an additional 19,793 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 534,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,736,000 after buying an additional 61,801 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 453,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,574,000 after buying an additional 85,667 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,619,000 after buying an additional 147,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.19 per share, for a total transaction of $157,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,855. This trade represents a 1.87 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $139.42 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $104.78 and a 12 month high of $161.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.65%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

