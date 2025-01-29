Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cochlear Price Performance

Cochlear stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.86. 15,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,781. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.05 and a 200-day moving average of $99.09. Cochlear has a twelve month low of $89.39 and a twelve month high of $115.85.

Get Cochlear alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cochlear in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Cochlear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.