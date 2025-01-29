Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Update

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the December 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 865,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,988,000 after buying an additional 843,564 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 266,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 26.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 18,649 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 123.6% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 67,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 37,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Stock Performance

NYSE STK opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $36.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Increases Dividend

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $3.2669 per share. This is a boost from Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

