Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $544.16, but opened at $484.03. Comfort Systems USA shares last traded at $428.32, with a volume of 245,878 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $524.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.75.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 2.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $469.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.86.

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total value of $1,939,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,630,591.90. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total transaction of $6,733,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,663,540.40. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,696,090 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,093,000 after buying an additional 47,929 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 363,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,735,000 after acquiring an additional 43,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 6,071.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 176,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,924,000 after purchasing an additional 173,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

