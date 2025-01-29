Comparing E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for E2open Parent and NantHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 1 3 0 0 1.75 NantHealth 0 0 0 0 0.00

E2open Parent presently has a consensus price target of $3.28, suggesting a potential upside of 18.44%. Given E2open Parent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than NantHealth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

4.5% of NantHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of E2open Parent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.3% of NantHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares E2open Parent and NantHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent -74.63% 4.38% 2.12% NantHealth -94.67% N/A -39.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares E2open Parent and NantHealth”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $634.55 million 1.50 -$1.07 billion ($1.49) -1.86 NantHealth $67.68 million 0.00 -$67.78 million ($7.65) 0.00

NantHealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than E2open Parent. E2open Parent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NantHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

E2open Parent has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, NantHealth has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

E2open Parent beats NantHealth on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E2open Parent

(Get Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a deeply embedded and mission-critical platform that allows its clients to optimize their channel and supply chains. It serves consumer goods, food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, industrial and automotive, aerospace and defense, technology and transportation, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About NantHealth

(Get Free Report)

NantHealth, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management. The company was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong on July 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.